Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore to boost foodgrain storage capacity in cooperative sector

By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 4:57:35 PM IST (Published)

A total of 2,150 lakh tonnes capacity would be added to the storage facility managed by cooperative societies over the next five years.


The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1 lakh crore initiative to boost the cooperative sector's capacity for foodgrain storage by 700 million tonnes. The country currently has a grain storage capacity of roughly 1,450 lakh tonnes, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.
Terming the proposed scheme as the "world's largest foodgrain storage programme" in the cooperative sector, Thakur said a 2,000-tonne capacity godown will be set up in each block.
