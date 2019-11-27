Economy

Cabinet approves increase in Food Corporation of India’s authorized capital to Rs 10,000 crore

Updated : November 27, 2019 12:00 PM IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the increase in authorized capital of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to Rs 10,000 crore from existing Rs 3,500 crore.

With the increase of authorized capital, additional equity capital can be infused in FCI through the Union budget to fund food grains stock.