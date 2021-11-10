Cabinet approves ethanol price hike by up to Rs 1.47/litre for mixing in petrol

The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane for blending in petrol by up to Rs 1.47 per litre for 2021-22 marketing year starting December, as part of its target to achieve 20 per cent doping by 2025. Higher mixing of ethanol in petrol will help cut India its oil import bill and also benefit sugar cane farmers as well as sugar mills.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 63.45 per litre from the current Rs 62.65 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2021.

Also Read

The rate for ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been increased to Rs 46.66 per litre from Rs 45.69 per litre currently, and that of ethanol from B-heavy to Rs 59.08 per litre from Rs 57.61 per litre, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at a media briefing. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) buy ethanol at a price fixed by the government.