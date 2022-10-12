    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    Cabinet approves development of Container Terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat

    Cabinet approves development of Container Terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat

    Cabinet approves development of Container Terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The project is proposed to be developed on BOT (Built Operate Transfer) basis by a private developer/ BOT operator to be selected through an international competitive bidding process. The concessionaire will be responsible for the design, engineering, financing, procurement, implementation commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of the project.

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the project to develop the container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public-private partnership mode. The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the Concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward the development of common user facilities.
    Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that during the concession period, the concessionaire will have the liberty to handle vessels up to 18 metre-draught by deepening/widening its approach channel, berth pocket and turning circle. Deendayal Port is one of the 12 major ports in India and is located on the west coast in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.
    Also read: JNPT, Deendayal ports offer discounts on vessel, cargo charges to boost trade at Chabahar port
    The project is proposed to be developed on BOT (Built Operate Transfer) basis by a private developer/ BOT operator to be selected through an international competitive bidding process. The concessionaire will be responsible for the design, engineering, financing, procurement, implementation commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of the project.
    .Also read: Over a million railway employees to get Rs 1,800 crore festive bonus: Cabinet
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Anurag ThakurcabinetUnion Cabinet

    Previous Article

    Will ARCs join the IBC bandwagon following RBI's latest rule change?

    Next Article

    RBI amends regulatory framework for asset reconstruction firms — details here

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng