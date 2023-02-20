BVR Subrahmanyam named new NITI Aayog CEO

Subrahmanyam, a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre from Andhra Pradesh, will replace current CEO Parameswaran Iyer.
The Narendra Modi government on Monday, February 20, appointed B.V.R. Subrahmanyam as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the new Niti Aayog CEO. Subrahmanyam will replace Parameswaran Iyer who is currently the CEO of this government think tank. lyer has been appointed as executive director at World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a period of two years.
Subrahmanyam is a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre and belongs to Andhra Pradesh. He holds an engineering degree as well as a management degree from London Business School.
He is a widely-experienced bureaucrat having worked as chief secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, additional chief secretary (home), Chhattisgarh, and joint secretary in the PMO between 2004–2008 and March 2012–March 2015, serving under prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.
A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer is a well-known sanitation specialist, and best known for spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's flagship scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, between 2016 and 2020.
Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
