Business confidence surges in Q4 of FY22; sunny days ahead: NCAER

Business confidence improved in the January-March period of this year and will remain buoyant in the coming months, a survey by economic think-tank NCAER said on April 22. The Business Confidence Index (BCI) increased for the third consecutive quarter by 14.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from 124.4 points in the October-December period of 2021-22 to 142.9 points in the fourth quarter.

The BCI also improved by 67.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, compared to the corresponding period of 2020-21, said the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The upward movement was driven by an improvement in sentiment on all four components of the BCI. They were as follows:

Overall economic conditions will improve in the next six months.

Financial position of firms will improve in the next six months.

Present investment climate is positive as compared with six months ago.

Present capacity utilisation is close to or above the optimal level.

NCAER carried out the 120th round of its Business Expectations Survey (BES) in March 2022, covering 500 firms in four regions across the country. The survey was supported by the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NCAER has been carrying out the BES on a quarterly basis since 1992.

"The latest round of the BES indicates that not only have firms overcome the pandemic-related slowdown but there is also an improvement in sentiments from the sluggishness observed before the pandemic," said Poonam Gupta, Director General, NCAER.

The BCI has achieved the highest level since the figure of 148.5 recorded in the third quarter of 2014-15, the think-tank said. Except the consumer durables sector, which registered a rise of less than 1 percent in sentiment, all other sectors showed an improvement in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 on a sequential basis.

NCAER further said business sentiment for the next six months will be relatively more buoyant with regard to domestic parameters like production, domestic sales and ex-factory prices than external parameters like exports and imports of raw materials.

More than 70 percent of the firms reported an increase in the cost of raw materials and electricity over the last three months, whereas 72 percent of the firms said the cost of raw materials would rise over the next six months, it added.