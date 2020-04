The coronavirus pandemic outbreak has put global companies and their businesses under a cloud of uncertainty. There is talk that the downturn in the business cycle worldwide might result in a shakeup of the world economic order. The global demand, supply, and market have been disrupted. The risk of a global recession in 2020 is extremely high as nations shutdown economic activity to limit the spread of the virus.

A report by global consulting firm, KPMG, reads that the impact of COVID-19 on global first-quarter GDP growth could be significant due to a complete shutdown of economic activity in March. Moreover, the second and the third quarter of the fiscal will reveal a large adverse impact from falling consumption, business investment, and exports.

“While countries and companies continue to comprehend the scale of this pandemic, it is certainly undeniable that we are staring at more permanent, structural changes to the way we live, work and play,” KPMG said.

The research house has summarised seven ways in which the business landscape will shift, not only in India but the world around. Leveraging these will certainly help navigate the economically and socially viable path to the “Next Normal”, it added.

The shift towards localization

The pandemic las led to a disruption in the global supply chain. The ongoing geopolitical environment along with a globally recessionary climate is likely to lead to greater protectionism and risk aversion.

This is expected to lead to more localization of supply chains, especially of essentials and for sectors that are seen as strategically important.

‘Digital’ gets a real push

The pandemic crisis has highlighted the importance of investment in enabling technologies like cloud, data, and cybersecurity. This presents a real and immediate opportunity to drive efficiencies through digital as most companies have opted to work remotely with their employees now ‘online’ and working from home.

“This will change the way we ‘work’ with far-reaching implications on B2B, B2C, B2G services, commercial real estate, e-commerce, e-governance, cybersecurity, process automation, data analytics, self-service capabilities, etc,” the report said.

‘Cash is king’ for businesses

According to the research house, the crisis has reiterated that it is important to be financially prudent and conserve cash. It noted that the companies that are over-leveraged and ‘living on the edge’ are the most vulnerable.

Move towards variable cost models

The businesses are expected to rationalize their costs. One significant way to reduce overall business costs is to convert fixed costs to variable costs wherever feasible.

The businesses will now determine what they must keep in-house, and explore outsourcing the rest so that fixed costs can be lowered. This will also impact the labour force and ‘how they work’, contract manufacturing, supply chain considerations, etc, according to the report.

Building sensing and control tower capabilities

Alternative data can offer insights into an activity, with a shorter time lag, that traditional measures may not. The governments and companies have realized the importance of sensing capabilities, building transparency through ‘digital control towers’, ‘digital twins’ and the ability to process both structured and unstructured data, the report said.

For instance, analytics companies are now mining alternative data such as traffic jams, food orders, etc. to track COVID- 19 shock. This trend is only expected to pick-up, it added.

Supply chain resilience is key

The individual companies will want to ensure their supply chains are resilient to remain competitive. It has become imperative that resilience capabilities are developed in order to respond to repercussions of unexpected events and either quickly return to the original state of business or move to a new and better state after being affected by the risk and continue business operations as efficiently as possible. Achieving this will require initiatives from both internal businesses as well as from the wider network.

Building agility

The ongoing pandemic is forcing countries and companies to ponder upon the enabling mechanisms that need to be put in place to respond to any unexpected events in the future. Going forward, policies will need to evolve faster than the market and policymakers will need to be more responsive, inclusive and agile.

Meanwhile, India’s real GDP decelerated to its lowest in over six years in Q3FY20, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 posed fresh challenges. The nationwide lockdown has brought economic activity to a standstill and could impact both consumption and investment.

“While Indian businesses, barring a few sectors, can possibly insulate themselves from the global supply chain disruption caused by the outbreak due to relatively lower reliance on intermediate imports, their exports to COVID-19 infected nations could take a hit,” the report said.