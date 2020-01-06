#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Buoyant demand boosts India services activity to 5-month high in December

January 06, 2020

The findings are likely to provide some relief to markets and spur hopes of an economic recovery in Asia's third-largest economy, which registered its weakest growth since 2013 in the July-September quarter.
A strong service sector is crucial India as it contributes over 60 percent of gross domestic product. If the momentum can be sustained, it would drive a faster economic recovery.
