Buoyant demand boosts India services activity to 5-month high in December
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:35 PM IST
The findings are likely to provide some relief to markets and spur hopes of an economic recovery in Asia's third-largest economy, which registered its weakest growth since 2013 in the July-September quarter.
A strong service sector is crucial India as it contributes over 60 percent of gross domestic product. If the momentum can be sustained, it would drive a faster economic recovery.
