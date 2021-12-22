Building Supply Chains of the Future

Digital technologies are rapidly changing the landscape of most businesses in a fundamental way. Innovations such as IoT, analytics, AI/ML, sensors and more, are enabling organisations to transform existing supply chain structures, which follow a paper-based and IT-supported approach, into more efficient, data-driven and collaborative functions. The extensive information availability and superior collaboration enabled by digital supply chains can improve process optimisation, organisational flexibility and the digital management of company resources and finances. The COVID-19 pandemic has further brought about a digital imperative for the supply chain function. Businesses across the board are pacing their digital adoption roadmaps and embarking on this journey of building crisis resilient and efficient supply chains.

Supply Chain Excellence Summit

Therefore, to delve deeper into the challenges, opportunities, changing demographics and socio-economic reasons ushering in the dawn of a new era in supply chain, CNBCTV18.com in collaboration with Infor and AWS, held the ‘Supply Chain Excellence Summit’. The summit began with an extremely insightful fireside chat with Mr. Murali Manohar, Sr. Director and GM, India Subcontinent Infor. The conversation shed light on how supply chain digitisation is leading to a step-change in customer satisfaction, cost- optimisation, and process ability.

Talking about the impact of the pandemic and his key observations on the evolving supply chain management ecosystem, Mr. Manohar said; “According to me, we’re only in the beginning of this supply chain digital transformation journey. Digitisation is no longer an option for an organisation in this sector. We’re looking at a transformation where everything is going to be data driven, cloud-uptake has been really fast in the last 2-3 years. There is also increasing visibility across siloed systems, leveraging even better fulfilment of delivery processes. Eventually, the entire ecosystem will become integrated, communication will be seamless, and each good out for delivery can be tracked by the consumers.”

Modern Intuitive WMS and AWS Web services

The next segment of the summit was presented by Mr. Bino George, Director Solution Consulting, Infor, India and Mr. Premal Munshi, Head, Large Conglomerates and Manufacturing, India | Amazon internet Services Pvt Ltd. The joint presentation aimed at highlighting how Infor’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) cloud-suite hosted on the AWS platforms is helping businesses in security and compliance. Infor WMS combines warehouse fulfilment with embedded labour management and 3D visual analysis to give unprecedented visibility into inventory, orders, equipment and people.

Talking about the benefits of using the AWS platform, Mr. Munshi said; “We really enable our customers to innovate faster which is because we have the broadest and deepest platform in terms of services and the pace of new services being launched is just accelerating rapidly. We also have the highest operational reliability because of our experience of over 15 years.”

Within the Four Walls of a Warehouse

The transition to a digitised supply chain came as a saviour for businesses facing disruption during the pandemic. As supply chains became smarter, more automated, smart and efficient warehouse management also became an important strategic tool. This concluding session of the summit was thus a panel discussion on ‘Within the Four Walls of a Warehouse’. The panellists on board were Mr. Bino George, Director Solution Consulting, Infor, India; Mr. Vikas Bhaskar, VP, Supply Chain Engineering, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Vaibhav Kulkarni, Head, Marico Ltd., and Mr. Samrat Sehgal, Head of Supply Chain, Dabur India. The discussion focused on systems and technologies that help in real-time inventory updates and facility mapping.

Often companies are cash-crunched to be able to improve their infrastructure in order to match the digital technologies in use. Talking about building future-real digital infrastructures, Mr. Bhaskar said, “Implementation of a world class technology without world class infrastructure is quite possible. Rather, technology augments the lack of technology in the warehouse. This is why cloud-based and SaaS technologies come into the picture. In addition, robotics and IoT combined together are delivering better throughput and efficiency without a grade-A infrastructure.”

While the digital disruption has come as a boon for most industries, digital adoption has its own challenges. “There are many changes that are happening on the technology front. The biggest challenge is to pick your battle right. Today the challenge is lower on the ROI on the technologies that you want to adopt because companies understand it is a matter of survival now. In addition, within the universe of technologies available, how do you mine the data and ensure end-to-end visibility of your system internally and with the suppliers is another challenge that we face.”; said Mr. Sehgal when asked about the major challenges that the supply chain digitisation process currently faces.

Overall, the implementation of new technologies makes the supply chain process more transparent and reliable, ensuring the safety and availability of goods while also accelerating their delivery. Digital transformation of supply chain management has opened new doors to overcome the traditional geographic or functional silos. Automated processes, improved visibility, better decision making, and collaboration are the hallmarks of a digital supply chain. Enterprises must therefore focus on integrating their digital initiatives to achieve a robust, resilient, efficient and sustainable supply chain.

This is a partnered post.