homeeconomy News

Budget's disciplined, growth oriented, green, and inclusive approach appreciable, says Mahindra's Anish Shah

economy | Feb 1, 2023 6:22 PM IST

Budget's disciplined, growth-oriented, green, and inclusive approach appreciable, says Mahindra's Anish Shah

By Shereen Bhan  Feb 1, 2023 7:12 PM IST (Updated)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Mini

The Budget 2023 has received a positive response from the industry leaders with its focus on inclusive and sustainable growth. Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited and former President of FICCI, has praised the budget as a fabulous one that balances the long-term and short-term priorities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, presented her fifth Union Budget and the last full budget before the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While presenting the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, FM said the Indian economy is on a "right track and heading towards a bright future".

Recommended Articles

View All

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | The story of every rupee earned and spent, down to the last paisa

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

GOBARdhan, MISHTI and PRANAM — Modi govt's love for acronyms continues | Budget 2023

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The budget has received a positive response from industry leaders with focus on inclusive and sustainable growth. Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited and former president of FICCI, has praised the budget as a fabulous one that balances the long-term and short-term priorities.
Anish Shah, Senior VP of FICCI and MD & CEO of Mahindra Group, shares the same sentiment and appreciates the budget's disciplined, growth-oriented, green, and inclusive approach. He highlighted that the initiatives announced for the rural sector will help boost the economy in the short-term, as the country battles recession.
Also Read: Key highlights from FM Sitharaman's Budget speech - Tax rebate hiked, cigarettes to get costlier and more
The budget covers a number of areas, and the focus on MSMEs has also received praise from Subhrakant Panda, President of FICCI and MD at IMFA. He noted that the support for MSMEs is praiseworthy as it provides for sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth.
In conclusion, Budget 2023 has received a positive response from the industry leaders, and they believe that it is a step towards inclusive and sustainable growth. The focus on rural initiatives and MSMEs is commendable, and the balance between the long-term and short-term priorities is appreciated.
Also Read: Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlights seven priorities
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 6:22 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags