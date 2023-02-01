Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, presented her fifth Union Budget and the last full budget before the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While presenting the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, FM said the Indian economy is on a "right track and heading towards a bright future".

The budget has received a positive response from industry leaders with focus on inclusive and sustainable growth. Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited and former president of FICCI, has praised the budget as a fabulous one that balances the long-term and short-term priorities.

Anish Shah, Senior VP of FICCI and MD & CEO of Mahindra Group, shares the same sentiment and appreciates the budget's disciplined, growth-oriented, green, and inclusive approach. He highlighted that the initiatives announced for the rural sector will help boost the economy in the short-term, as the country battles recession.

The budget covers a number of areas, and the focus on MSMEs has also received praise from Subhrakant Panda, President of FICCI and MD at IMFA. He noted that the support for MSMEs is praiseworthy as it provides for sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth.

In conclusion, Budget 2023 has received a positive response from the industry leaders, and they believe that it is a step towards inclusive and sustainable growth. The focus on rural initiatives and MSMEs is commendable, and the balance between the long-term and short-term priorities is appreciated.