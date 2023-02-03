Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman EXCLUSIVE interview at 2pm at CNBCTV18 | Where to watch
Budget 2023 Parliament LIVE Updates: "A meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties has been called on how to move ahead. We will discuss our further actions in the meeting. We had given notices yesterday but no discussion was done." LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on meeting to chalk out strategy amid row over Adani stocks
Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: CPI(M) MP demands Adani group Vs Hindenburg Research issue
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha Under rule 267 to demand discussion on "A high-level inquiry is essential on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group."
Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chaturvedi demands discussion on 'overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI'
Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gave the Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of "urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc."
Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget 2023 today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on the Uniuon Budget 2023, in Parliament at 9 am on Friday. All Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present. During the day, Sitharaman will also interact with stakeholders on the Budget and address a media briefing thereafter. This comes two days after she presented the much-awaited Budget this week. The Union Budget was hailed as the "Amrit Kaal" Budget by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. However, the Opposition condemned it, saying that the finance minister did not address issued of employment, inflation and inequality in her speech.