English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget 2023 today

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget 2023 today

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget 2023 today
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 3, 2023 10:37 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on the Union Budget 2023, in Parliament on Friday. All Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present. During the day, Sitharaman will also interact with stakeholders on the Budget and address a media briefing thereafter. Follow LIVE Updates here.

Live Updates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman EXCLUSIVE interview at 2pm at CNBCTV18 | Where to watch

Watch the interview at CNBCTV18 LIVE TV, CNBCTV18 LIVE blog and CNBCTV18news

Feb 3, 2023 10:37 AM

Budget 2023 LIVE: Opposition parties meeting underway in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House

Feb 3, 2023 10:32 AM

Budget 2023 Parliament LIVE Updates: "A meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties has been called on how to move ahead. We will discuss our further actions in the meeting. We had given notices yesterday but no discussion was done." LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on meeting to chalk out strategy amid row over Adani stocks

Feb 3, 2023 10:24 AM

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: CPI(M) MP demands Adani group Vs Hindenburg Research issue

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha Under rule 267 to demand discussion on "A high-level inquiry is essential on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group."

Feb 3, 2023 10:02 AM

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China

Feb 3, 2023 9:49 AM

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Leader of the Opposition Kharge calls Opposition meeting to chalk out strategy, amid row over Adani stocks

Feb 3, 2023 9:49 AM

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates:  Priyanka Chaturvedi demands discussion on 'overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI'

Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gave the Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of "urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc."

Feb 3, 2023 9:46 AM

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar  Sushil Modi arrive at Parliament.

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget 2023 today
Feb 3, 2023 9:36 AM

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament

The finance minister will brief all BJP MPs on the Budget, in Parliament; all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present.

Feb 3, 2023 9:31 AM

Budget 2023 Parliament LIVE Updates: BRS MP K Keshava Rao gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises.

Feb 3, 2023 9:30 AM

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Budget session of Kerala Legislative Assembly to begin today

The Budget session of Kerala Legislative Assembly to begin today. State Finance Minister KN Balagopal to present the budget at 9 am.

Feb 3, 2023 9:00 AM

Parliament Budget Session 2023 Live Update: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, called a meeting of Opposition party floor leaders at 10 am in his parliament office to chalk out the strategy for discussion in both Houses today.

Feb 3, 2023 8:58 AM

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget 2023 today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on the Uniuon Budget 2023, in Parliament at 9 am on Friday. All Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present. During the day, Sitharaman will also interact with stakeholders on the Budget and address a media briefing thereafter. This comes two days after she presented the much-awaited Budget this week. The Union Budget was hailed as the "Amrit Kaal" Budget by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. However, the Opposition condemned it, saying that the finance minister did not address issued of employment, inflation and inequality in her speech.

Feb 3, 2023 8:54 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X