Budget 2022 LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives in parliament ahead of President Kovind's address

CNBCTV18 Exclusive | Here are some areas that are likely to see a thrust in the Economic Survey

Sources to CNBC-TV18

Economic Survey 2022 likely to keep FY'22 GDP forecast b/w 9%-9.5%

Economic Survey 2022 likely to project FY'23 GDP around 9%

To hint at inflation risks and the need for consumption-based growth



Economic Survey - Likely thrust areas

1. Importance of pharma sector and R&D

2. Integrating domestic industry with global supply chain

3. Reduce the urban-rural divide; better infrastructure

4. Social security benefits & access to basic necessities like drinking water, toilets, better education, health facilities etc

5. Protecting domestic industry & importance of FTAs to push exports

6. Need for job creation