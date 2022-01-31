Budget 2022 LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives in parliament ahead of President Kovind's address

Budget 2022 news LIVE updates: The Union Budget session of Parliament will kickstart on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both houses in the Central Hall. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday. The Economic Survey will be tabled separately by FM Sitharaman in both Houses and as per the Rajya Sabha schedule it will be presented at around 2.40 pm today. The Budget session beginning today is the sixth to be held since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020. The Budget session of 2020 was curtailed by eight sittings and the Budget session of 2021 was shortened by 10 sittings. Here are the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament today:
President Ram Nath Kovind's cavalcade arrives at the Parliament as the Budget Session commences todaỵ He will deliver the President's Address to both House of the Parliament, shortly.
PM Narendra Modi: "Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India.This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines."
Parliament News Schedule for Monday, January 31
-President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both houses of Parliament
LOK SABHA
-Obituary references
RAJYA SABHA
-Obituary references
Subhrakant Panda, Senior VP FICCI on expectations from Union Budget: "We're expecting a higher MGNREGA outlaw & a similar scheme for urban poor. It is very important to provide support to MSMEs, which have been affected by pandemic & are clearly the job-creating machine of economy," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
CNBCTV18 Exclusive | Here are some areas that are likely to see a thrust in the Economic Survey
Sources to CNBC-TV18
Economic Survey 2022 likely to keep FY'22 GDP forecast b/w 9%-9.5%
Economic Survey 2022 likely to project FY'23 GDP around 9%
To hint at inflation risks and the need for consumption-based growth
Economic Survey - Likely thrust areas
1. Importance of pharma sector and R&D
2. Integrating domestic industry with global supply chain
3. Reduce the urban-rural divide; better infrastructure
4. Social security benefits & access to basic necessities like drinking water, toilets, better education, health facilities etc
5. Protecting domestic industry & importance of FTAs to push exports
6. Need for job creation
Budget 2022 expectations: Corporate taxation
It is expected that the Budget would focus on providing greater stimulus to the economy, the revival of the investment cycle, and employment generation. The following are some of the expectations of the corporate and business sector from Budget 2022:
Budget 2022: Challenges govt needs to address this year
The finance minister will have to focus on two I’s: infrastructure and investment. An analysis of India’s infrastructure by Dun & Bradstreet, the research and consulting firm, found that India spends about $120 per capita on infrastructure compared to $1,200 by industrialised countries. However, most spending has been concentrated around roads and electricity generation. READ MORE
Budget expectations from Ramani Sastri - Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers
The appetite from end users needs to be rekindled though targeted demand side measures. Personal tax relief, either by tax rate reductions or amended tax slabs, is the need of the hour, which has been long overdue. To boost the consumption in this sector, the government should focus on providing more liquidity to the tax payer by raising the ceiling of the rebate on the home loan interest. We also expect input tax GST credit for developers, reduction in stamp duty which has happened in several states and registration charges which make a sizeable difference to the cost of a project, thereby boosting home buyers' sentiment and encouraging them to go in for property purchase. There is need to redefine ‘affordable housing’ to Rs. 50 - 60 Lakhs as this would expand the benefits for homebuyers and therefore boost the end-user demand. The revival of the real estate sector is imperative for the growth of GDP as well as additional employment generation.
Finance Minister likely to table a single volume economic survey
Economic Survey for 2022-23 likely to project a 9% GDP growth rate
Survey to detail impact of policy initiatives taken by the government in FY22
Report to review India's economic performance in FY22 and will give projections about India's growth in FY23
This year the survey has been prepared by PEA Sanjeev Sanyal and his team
V Anantha Nageswaran who was appointed as CEA on Friday will be addressing a press conference with finance ministry officials at 3:45pm
Economic Survey 2021-22 to be tabled in Parliament today; here's what to expect
One of the most-watched numbers in the pre-Budget Economic Survey is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The GDP growth projection for the next financial year is likely to be at 9 percent even as India shows signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that had a severe impact on the country's economic activities.
Stormy Budget session likely as Oppn to raise Pegasus, farmers' issues
The Budget session of Parliament starting Monday is likely to be stormy with opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China. The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings. The opposition is preparing to unitedly take on the government on the Pegasus snooping row after the New York Times claimed that India purchased the snooping spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already written to Speaker Om Birla for moving a privilege motion against the government and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for "misleading" the House, as the government had denied the charges of "spying" in a statement in Parliament last year. The Pegasus row had led to a washout of the last Monsoon session when a united opposition did not allow both houses to function and sought a discussion on the matter.
Separate timings for both Houses amid COVID-19 third wave
The Budget session is being held in the shadow of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will return to separate timings with members seated in the chambers of both houses to ensure social distancing norms. While the upper house will sit from 10 AM to 3 PM, the lower house will sit from 4 PM to 9 PM. The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address from Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February seven. Lok Sabha secretariat officials said four days beginning February 2 have been provisionally allotted for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The first part of the Budget Session will be held from January 31 to February 11 after which it will go into a recess to examine the budgetary allocations for different departments. The Session would resume on March 14 and conclude on April 8. The first part of the session will have 10 sittings while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part.
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Parliament Budget Session, which kickstarts on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both houses in the Central Hall. Following President Kovind's speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 in both Houses of Parliament, Lok Saba and Rajya Sabha, later in the day. The FM will present the Union Budget on Tuesday.
