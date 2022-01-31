Budget 2022 Highlights: Growth projections made by Economic Survey more conservative than other agencies, says CEA Nageswaran

Nomura’s Aurodeep Nandi: “Our projection for FY23 is 7.8 percent in terms of real growth, so it is on the downside. There are couple of reasons why we think so, one is that there is a double whammy that is hitting the consumption sector because of the scarring effects of the pandemic which has disproportionately hit the informal sector and the second aspect is inflation. Inflation has been quite elevated for a couple of years and that starts to hit consumption at some point. I think we are at that point where higher prices are eating into consumption.”

“On the investment side a lot of private companies have deleveraged over the past couple of years but we have not seen that translate into higher private capex. So we are still in the old model where we are relying on the government to come in and deliver higher capex. So probably tomorrow in the budget we will see something very similar. They key question is when will private capex catch up? It is one thing for the government to set an ambitious target, second thing is to walk to the target and what we have been seeing is that there has been a struggle to kind of reach the levels that were set. Also in the second half of the year we do expect some softness to come in global growth which should impact exports. We are already seeing the Fed giving strong signs of tightening. So the kind of fiscal monetary policy boost that was there in the global economy so far are likely to recede which means that there will be some lesser momentum as far as exports is concerned. So all those put together we remain cautious on FY23 outlook.”