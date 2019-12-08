#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Budget-making team of finance ministry short of two key officials

December 08, 2019

The budget-making team of the finance ministry is short of two key officials, including a full-time expenditure secretary, while the preparation for the second budget of Modi 2.0 government has shifted into top gear.
The budget for 2020-21 to be presented on February 1 is keenly awaited for the expected second wave of structural reforms for pulling out the economy from its over six-year low growth of 4.5 percent.
In addition to expenditure secretary, the position of joint secretary (Budget), one of the key officials in the entire Budget-making process, is also vacant for almost three months.
