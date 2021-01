With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to deliver her Budget 2021 speech on February 1, here's an interesting fact on the Union Budget. As surprising as it may sound, the shortest Budget speech consisted of just 800 words. It was the interim Budget that was presented by former Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977.

The longest speech was delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the 2019-20 Union Budget. The speech was 160 minutes long.

You can have a look at the speech by HM Patel below:

Budget 1977 78 Interim

As far as the 2021 Budget is concerned, the will be the first time that a Union Budget will not be printed, but will be available in soft copies for Parliamentarians. The decision to not print the budget was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, reports suggest. All MPs will get soft copies of the Budget and Economic Survey that contains an account of the state of the economy.