Budget Exclusive: Govt cuts FY22 recapitalisation amount for PSBs on lower demand

The government has cut FY22 recapitalisation amount for public sector banks (PSBs) on lower demand, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

FY22 RE is likely to reflect Rs 15,000 crore of PSB recapitalisation against Rs 20,000 crore BE. No demand for recapitalisation has been done from PSBs till now, sources said.

It's likely that FY23 Budget may have a token or no PSB recapitalisation provision, sources added.

In another development, banks have sought an extension of the Rs 4.5 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by at least another year to provide some relief to the COVID-hit sector, several banking executives in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) recently reached out to the government with the request to extend the scheme amid the third wave of coronavirus infections which may further hit small businesses which are still in a fragile financial position.