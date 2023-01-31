Budget 2023 | Surat textile traders seek government incentives for manufacturing readymade garments

Surat is home to India’s largest synthetic fabric market. It houses over 75,000 textile traders who produce over 4.5 crore metres of cloth every day, across around 400 processing units and 8.5 lakh power looms. These are then sold in 200 wholesale markets, which house over 70,000 shops, and employ 15 lakh workers. But this textile hub is facing an unprecedented crisis: over the past few months, sales have hit a record low. Already, nearly 70 processing and dyeing units have had to shut shop.

According to Manoj Agarwal, President of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association, production has grown but problem is in sale. He says, “We are seeing lot of difficulty in domestic sales. Inflation is impacting Surat’s textile market – because of inflation, clothes become last thing people buy. Production is a lot, but sale is the problem.”

The big problems: Rising prices of imported coal, lignite coal, and low demand.

Jitu Vakharia, President of South Gujarat Textile Processors Association says, “Earlier the coal cost was Rs 1 per meter. Today nothing is less than Rs 2.5-3.25 per meter of cloth – irrespective of whether it is ordinary cloth or high scale. Earlier we used to get coal on credit, but now we have to pay advance or against delivery.”

Changing fashion trends have also thrown a curve ball. People are choosing ready-made garments over sarees and that’s not good news for a saree hub.

Rangnath Sarda, Director of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association says, “We aren’t able to catch emerging trends – people are moving away from sarees, so we have to focus on emerging trends. However we don’t have skilled labour to shift to garments.”

This means workers have to reskill themselves… and that’s where industry hopes the government will step in.

Champalal Bothra, General Secretary of FOSTTA says, “Our needs are - skilled labour, R&D for new fabric etc. For small traders we included them in MSMEs – but the benefits for them aren’t there. When he goes to take a loan, he’s told to give some mortgage, so they don’t get easy loans.”

Surat’s textile industry has also been urging the government to set up a garment hub to help pivot towards ready-made garments. It’s a demand that’s 5 years old – and one that’s fallen on deaf ears.

Being able to manufacture readymade garments will not only help them cater to growing domestic demand, but also give opportunity to trade internationally to tap exports. Currently less than five percent of the textile made in Surat is exported and this will give them massive opportunity in a tepid demand environment.