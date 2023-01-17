Budget 2023: Startups seek higher allocation from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The union budget is less than two weeks away and startups across industries are hoping for higher allocation. CNBC-TV18's Abhimanyu Sharma spoke to founders of various startups on their budget wishlist.
Yogesh Sharma, co-founder of Indigenous Energy Storage Private Ltd said, "The government has given PLI scheme to manufacture batteries, but there is no scheme that will give funds directly to deep tech from the PLI scheme because the scheme has set some standards, where you need to have 1 gigawatt-hour factory and that requires a huge amount of funds. So only the big companies can take part. However, being a startup, some part from the PLI scheme should be given to startups that are new in the market.”
Adarsh Desai of Infinita Biotech said, "Lot of crops are being burnt, millions of tonnes of waste are being burnt across India, and pollution rising massively. So, we are developing enzymes to manage waste, convert it into biofuels and thus reduce the crude import bills. So in budget 2023, there should be a higher allocation to waste management and the biotechnology sector. India ranks high in IT and different technologies, but biotechnology has a huge scope.”
DPIIT joint secretary, Shruti Singh said, "DPIIT is in touch with all stakeholders and all relevant departments and ministries who have to take a call on the concessions. I am hopeful that there will be something exciting for startups in the budget."