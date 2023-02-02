'Slowing global growth is what doctor would order for India,' says CEA

Budget 2023 | Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said almost all the risks to India's growth scenario come from external factors.

The last full Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has delivered on most counts. In a boost to the economy and taxpayers, the Union Budget 2023 focused on inclusive growth, fiscal consolidation, infrastructure spending, green growth, youth empowerment and a strong financial sector.

The Budget proposed a record high 33 percent increase in capital expenditure amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore, which is 3.3 percent of India’s GDP. The increase in capex is aimed at improving the country’s road, rail, port and airport infrastructure and making India a more attractive investment destination.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said almost all the risks to India's growth scenario come from external factors. He felt that a slowing global growth rate is exactly what India needs to boost its economic growth.

Whatever happens in the Chinese economy, it will have a global impact, he said, adding: "Slowing global growth is what doctor would order for India."

There was a jump in budget outlays for agriculture, energy transition, affordable housing and urban infrastructure; and a special emphasis on health and education with plans to establish nursing centres and skilling programmes to create job opportunities for the youth.

Despite higher capex and increased outlays, the finance minister has maintained the path of fiscal prudence with an aim to reduce the fiscal deficit target to 5.9 percent. The goal is to reach a deficit below 4.5 percent by 2025-2026.

According to Ajay Seth, Secretary of Economic Affairs, the government’s goal is to keep India's economic growth closer to 7 percent this year, and then go beyond that as the global headwinds subside. However, he emphasised that the government's objective is to reach below 4.5 percent fiscal deficit by FY26.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), highlighted the need to calibrate India's divestment strategy. According to him, asset monetisation is a crucial part of the capital expenditure cycle. He also said there is currently no plan in the works for bank privatisation.