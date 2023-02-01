Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the Pradhan Mantri PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission as part of the Union Budget 2023-24. This mission aims to provide basic necessities such as housing, water, roads, telecom, education, and health in areas inhabited by PVTGs, who are the most vulnerable and backward tribes among the Scheduled Tribes.

The government has allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the programme, which will be implemented over the next three years. There are 75 recognised PVTG tribes, with the highest number being found in Odisha. The minister emphasised the government's commitment to increasing connectivity and improving education for Scheduled Tribe students.

Over 38,000 teachers and support staff will be recruited for 700 Eklavya model schools in the next three years, benefiting over 3.5 lakh tribal students.

The launch of the PM PVTG Development Mission is a step towards addressing the challenges faced by PVTGs and improving their standard of living. The government is committed to uplifting these communities and ensuring their overall development.

Who are the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups

The Indian government has identified a group of particularly vulnerable tribal communities, known as the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), who are in need of greater support and development. Out of the 705 Scheduled Tribes in India, 75 have been identified as PVTGs and are spread across 17 states and one Union Territory.

Government of India follows the following criteria for identifiaction of PVTGs

- Pre-agricultural level of technology

- Low level of literacy

- Economic backwardness

- A declining or stagnant population.

The government of India initiated the identification of these PVTGs in 1975, and an additional 23 groups were added to the category in 1993.

Due to their vulnerability, PVTGs require greater support and development compared to other tribal groups. The more developed and assertive tribal groups often receive a larger portion of tribal development funds, leaving PVTGs in need of more targeted support.