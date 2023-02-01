Budget 2023 | Rs 9,000 crore in credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while making Budget 2023 announcements on Wednesday, said that a revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs with an outlay of Rs 9,000 crore will be launched from April 1.
This will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. Further, the cost of the credit will be reduced by about 1 per cent, she said.
Further, the government will set up National Financial Information Registry for facilitating the efficient flow of credit and fostering financial stability.
The digital ecosystem for skilling will be further expanded with the launch of a unified Skill India Digital platform for, enabling demand-based formal skilling, linking with employers including MSMEs, and facilitating access to entrepreneurship schemes, Sitharaman said.
She also informed that financial sector regulators will be asked to carry out a comprehensive review of existing regulations.
In her Budget 2023-24 presentation, she also said the Centre will launch the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative to promote domestic tourism.
An integrated IT portal will be launched for reclaiming unclaimed shares and dividends, she said, adding the government would also set up a single window system for registrations and approvals in IFSC Gift City.
A Central Processing Centre would also be set up for faster response to companies filing forms under the Companies Act, Sitharaman said.
She also said a one-time new small saving scheme Mahila Samman Saving Certificate will be made available for two years up to 2025.
Feb 1, 2023
