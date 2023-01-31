English
Budget 2023: President Murmu addresses joint Parliament session for first time — Top quotes
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 31, 2023 12:41:59 PM IST (Updated)

Ahead of the 2023 Budget Session, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session of the Indian Parliament for the first time on Tuesday.

Murmu's comments were encouraged by benchplauses from lawmakers such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Here are top quotes from President Murmu's address at the Parliament Session today:
# My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 percent of the population population or are very close to that target.
Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world.
# Today, India has a stable, fearless and decisive government that is working towards realising the big dreams.
#My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world.
By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties. That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time.
India today is in a much better position compared to other nations because of the government's policy decisions. No one wants shortcut politics, people want a permanent solution to problems.
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 11:22 AM IST
