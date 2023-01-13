Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely present the Union Budget on February 1.
Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with 19 economists, researchers as well as professors at NITI Aayog in Delhi on Friday, January 13. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the meeting.
Modi sought suggestions and views from the attendees to take stock of the current economic growth and challenges ahead of the Budget Session.
The budget session is set to commence on January 31 and will continue until April 6, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Friday. FM Sitharaman will present the 2023 Union Budget on February 1.
