PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, while announcing the Union Budget 2023 stated that the government has made a cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Presenting the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said the mission of the government is to achieve knowledge-driven economy.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

