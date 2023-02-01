English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Budget 2023 | India made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under PM KISAN scheme: FM

Budget 2023 | India made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN scheme: FM

Budget 2023 | India made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN scheme: FM
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul   | Asmita Pant  Feb 1, 2023 3:58:39 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, while announcing the Union Budget 2023 stated that the government has made a cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Presenting the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said the mission of the government is to achieve knowledge-driven economy.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.
All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.
PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.
All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.
Also Read: Budget 2023: Here's what is expensive and what has become cheaper
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023PM-KISAN

Previous Article

Union Budget 2023: Defence sector capital outlay up 12% at Rs 1.62 lakh crore

Next Article

Budget 2023 | Customs duty lowered on raw & semi-manufactured gold, platinum

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X