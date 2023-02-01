Budget 2023 | Nominal GDP will be key figure to watch out, says Jahangir Aziz

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget 2023-24 today i.e. February 1, 2023. Expectations run high ahead of Sitharaman's fifth and last full budget before the 2024 general elections. The Budget speech is expected to commence at 11 am. Released yesterday, the Economic Survey suggested that while the Indian economy is expected to slow down to 6-6.8 percent, it will still remain one of the fastest-growing.

Jahangir Aziz, the Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan, has emphasized the importance of nominal GDP in making a judgement on tax. Aziz estimates a nominal GDP growth rate of a little lower than 10 percent for the year.

One of the key concerns for FY24 is the current account deficit (CAD), and Aziz stresses the importance of making accurate assumptions on gross tax revenue. However, the fear of the US falling into a recession has faded away, and Aziz believes that the scenario of a soft landing has a higher probability.

The reduction in natural gas prices has also contributed to reducing fears of a US recession. In addition, the peaking and subsequent weakening of the dollar is providing a headwind for emerging market assets.

“GDP growth is the big number that we are looking for and the size of the fiscal deficit reduction. We are looking at a half a percentage point to 5.9 percent and that is going to be key in figuring out whether or not India will be able to maintain macroeconomic stability throughout fiscal year 2024 because that is essentially going to drive what is going to happen India’s current account deficit (CAD) and clearly CAD is one of the key concerns as we go in fiscal year 2024,” he said.

“They have been supported by a very strong nominal GDP growth,” he added.

The slowdown in the Indian economy has cast a shadow on the prospects of a sustained pick-up in private capex, according to Sonal Varma, Nomura, on CNBC-TV18. Varma believes that the capex is expected to increase to 9 lakh crore in FY24, but the assumptions around tax revenue have been more conservative.

The impact of synchronized aggressive tightening needs to be seen globally, with China expected to see better growth but not enough to bail out the rest of the world. The export slowdown has also spilt into a private investment, contributing to the slowing of the Indian economy.

