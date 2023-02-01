It's a bottom-up Budget catering to all sections of the society, says NITI Aayog

English
economy | Feb 1, 2023 6:34 PM IST

By Shereen Bhan   Feb 1, 2023 7:16 PM IST (Updated)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Parameswaran Iyer, NITI Aayog CEO, lauded the Budget 2023, saying “This is a Budget for all, Sarvangin Vikas, whether it is for women, for artisans, Vishwakarma, youth, the middle-class, industry. It is a very balanced Budget. It meets all the requirements for inclusive growth.”

Parameswaran Iyer, the CEO of NITI Aayog, has lauded the Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as an "inclusive growth budget catering to all sections of the society."

He emphasised that the state support mission is focused on working with the states to develop their own gross domestic product (GDP) targets. This is a significant development as it allows state governments to develop their own institutes of mission like NITI, thereby increasing their role in the country's development.
“This is a Budget for all, Sarvangin Vikas, whether it is for women, for artisans, Vishwakarma, youth, the middle-class, industry. It is a very balanced Budget. It meets all the requirements for inclusive growth,” he said.
“In many ways, it is a bottom-up Budget. It is a Budget, which is coming from below and catering to the requirements from that level,” he added.
Also Read | PM Modi hails ‘Amritkaal’ Budget for poor and middle class — how Opposition reacted
Research and development (R&D) is also on the agenda, and the government has made several announcements in this regard. The Green Hydrogen Mission is a major thrust towards clean and green energy and is a crucial step towards achieving the country's climate commitments. There have also been a series of renewable energy announcements that indicate the government's commitment to sustainable development.
Also Read | Union Budget 2023: What becomes costly and what becomes cheaper?
India's climate commitments are one of the few in the world where the country is "walking the talk." The Budget reflects the government's commitment to promoting sustainable development and ensuring that all sections of society benefit from the country's growth. It is clear that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to addressing the country's challenges and working towards a better future for all Indians.
Catch all the latest updates from the Union Budget 2023 here
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 6:34 PM IST
