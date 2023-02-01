Budget 2023 | FM has over-delivered on the personal income tax front, says Tarun Bajaj

Earlier in February 2020, government introduced ‘New Tax Regime'. With this, individuals currently have the choice of paying tax under the new slab with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions.

The government has lowered income tax rates and introduce revised slabs for salaried individuals. As part of its Budget 2023 announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the tax rebate has been extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in new tax regime.

There are three categories of individual taxpayers: Individuals (below the age of 60 years) which include residents as well as non-residents, resident senior citizens (60 years and above but below 80 years of age) and resident super senior citizens (above 80 years of age).

Former Revenue and Economic Affairs Secretary, Tarun Bajaj believes FM has over-delivered on the personal income tax front.

“It is a very good thing and it was something that was expected by the people. People were asking for it,” he said.

Currently, 7 income slabs are available under the new tax regime. According to it, annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to pay 5 percent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh is taxed at 10 percent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 percent.

These have been now restructured to; zero tax upto Rs 3 lakh income, 5 percent tax for Rs 3-6 lakh, 10 percent for Rs 6-9 lakh, 15 percent to Rs 9-12 lakh, 20 percent to Rs 12-15 lakh, and 30 percent for an income of above Rs 15 lakh, in the new Budget.

He believes, the measures announced in the new tax regime may get people to switch from the old tax regime to the new tax regime even when there is an option of retaining the old tax regime.

“If that happens and if the tax rates are what they are - this would be without any exemptions been given to the taxpayers – I think we will see as many number of people now shifting to the new tax regime,” he added.