India will focus on promoting domestic consumption and will work on national and international branding of millets. The government has come up with a 5-year plan that spans various ministries and its foreign embassies and missions.

While presenting the first budget of Amrut Kaal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about India's plan to popularise millets nationally and internationally. FM, in her budget speech, said that India is at the foreign front of promoting millets.

Millets, or Shrianna as the FM mentioned is on govt's priority list. She said that this approach of govt will help the country with food security and will focus on welfare of farmers. FM Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that India is the highest producer of Shrianna and the small farmers do a huge service to the people of the country by sowing millets.Jowar, Ragi, Bajra, Sama, Kodu, Kuttu.

Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, will provide support and modern technology for millet farming.

2023 is the International year of millets. India had proposed to the UN that 2023 should be declared as International year of millets and this proposal was backed by 72 countries. In last year's budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that India will provide post harvest value addition to its millet growers.

India will focus on promoting domestic consumption and will work on national and international branding of millets. The government has come up with a 5-year plan that spans various ministries and its foreign embassies and missions.

The govt has kicked off the promotion and branding leg of its millet popularisation plan from the beginning of this year. Different ministries and states have been allocated a specific month to conduct various activities promoting millets.

These ministries and states will organise fairs and exhibitions ad part of this exercise. The Govt is also roping in the media, start ups and the hotel industry to popularise millet consumption. And as per last year's budget announcement, post harvest value addition of millets will be on the govt's priority list this year.

Millet exports account for just one percent of total millet production currently. To enhance this figure, the government plans to organise millet promotional activities in multiple countries like Australia, South Africa, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Belgium and Germany through roadshows and participation in food shows in these countries.

India was the highest producer of millets in 2020 and produced 41 percent of the world's millets. In 2020-21, it produced 17.96 million tonnes of millets. The government wants to increase this number.

But farmers and experts say a lot more will have to be done on the ground to incentivise millet sowing and Budget 2023 could be a strong starting point for this.

Experts say that millet growers' annual income is low. If government provides incentives to millet growers which will result in stable income for the farmers, this will encourage more farmers to sow millets. More procurement and enhanced distribution under PDS scheme can encourage millet farming. Experts also belive that measures to enhance yields are also the need of the hour.

Sanjay Patil, Millet Researcher, told CNBC TV-18 that, "Government's focus area should be millet diversity, developing cultivation practices for better yields, developing varieties through various ethnic and scientific techniques."

The government has also approved a Production Linked Incentive scheme for millet-based products, and expects this to increase consumption beyond subsistence farming. But the priority, experts say, has to be on increasing millet cultivation because India's millet production has declined over the years. Jowar production, for instance, fell from 7 million tonnes in 2010-11 to 3.5 million tonnes in 2018-19.