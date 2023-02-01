Budget 2023: New sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a new sub-scheme under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore to boost the seafood industry, improve post-harvest management and marketing, and help expand markets for fishermen, fish vendors and SME vendors.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a new sub-scheme under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana while presenting her fifth straight Budget. With a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore, the FM said this sub-scheme would enable activities for fishermen, fish vendors and SME vendors while also helping them expand markets.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme was launched in 2020 to boost the seafood industry by enhancing the production and productivity of fish and other aquatic resources. The scheme also looked to improve post-harvest management and marketing.

In September 2022, the government, on the second anniversary of the scheme, said fisheries grew 14.3 percent from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Further, fish production reached an all-time high of 141.64 lakh tonne during 2019-20 to 161.87 lakh tonne (provisional) during 2021-22.

The govt also said that the country had achieved all-time high export of 13.64 lakh tonne valuing Rs 57,587 crores ($7.76 billion), dominated by shrimps exports. At present, India exports to 123 countries.

This would come as a boost to aquaculture farmers who have been facing a slowdown in exports and sales amid the global geopolitical conditions due to the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation that has not only eaten into global demand but also increased feed costs for farmers. For instance, Shrimp farmers in Gujarat that CNBC-TV18 spoke to said production costs have gone up by nearly 35 percent, while selling prices have fallen 25 percent. Exports, too, have fallen by nearly 15 percent in the past year.

Urmi Shah, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities

Rs 6,0000 crores will be set for fisheries which may benefit companies like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen.