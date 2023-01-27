Budget 2023 likely to target middle class, gig economy and creating jobs in urban areas

Budget 2023 will be the last full budget before the general election next year and the finance minister is likely to play a balancing act between populism and fiscal prudence.

Sources say, one of the major themes in the upcoming budget would be to support India’s middle class and lower middle class. The other big theme is job creation in urban areas and gig workers.

The government has been receiving feedback that the middle classes in the country want their concerns addressed and they have felt neglected in previous budgets.

Budget 2023, may introduce new tax slab at Rs 8-10 lakh with a tax rate of 10-15 percent against 20 percent currently. This may increase the spending power of the middle class. The 30 percent tax rate on income above Rs 10 lakh may also be reduced to 25 percent.

The government is also considering rationalising and reducing some cess rates. Also benefits under 80C may be increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. There is also a proposal to increase tax benefits under 80D.

Job creation will be the big focus in budget 2023. In fact there is also a scheme which is being discussed to increase employment in urban areas.

The government has also been looking at ways to increase and support the gig economy in the country and there will possibly be a scheme to support gig workers and young entrepreneurs in the country with loans.

Finance minister Sitharaman could nudge banks to support more MSMEs and so there could be announcements on interest subvention and collateral free loans for MSMEs.

Sources also say that outlays under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi programme could increase and the amount transferred to farmers could be increase from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

On the PLI schemes, finance minister could announce enhanced outlay for new PLI schemes which are specifically aimed at labour intensive sectors with high export potential and which involve large number of MSMEs as well.

There is also likely to be a big infrastructure push when it comes to the capex allocation in the budget.

So net-net, budget 2023 will be aimed at middle classes, creating jobs in urban areas and also in the gig economy sector.