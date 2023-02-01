Budget 2023: MGNREGA demand nears pre-pandemic level yet allocation slashed by 32%

The Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 mentioned that, the number of persons demanding work under MGNREGS was around pre-pandemic levels from July to November 2022.

In the Union Budget 2023, Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MGNREGP) scheme. The slab has been slashed 32 percent from the revised estimate for 2022-2023 of Rs 89400 crore.

The Budget allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MGNREGP) scheme was cut by 25 percent in the Union Budget 2022.

Under the 2022-23 Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the allocated expenditure to the MGNREGP has been reduced by 25.2 percent to Rs 73,000 crore; Rs 98,000 crore were allocated under the revised estimate for the program in the previous budget.

The program provides guaranteed 100 days of wage employment in every financial year to each rural household where an adult member engages in manual labour. The scheme was introduced in 2005 through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The scheme, which earmarks at least one-third of jobs for women, has emerged as an important safety net for poor and migrant workers in rural communities.

The scheme has been lauded by the likes of the World Bank for its contributions to rural development and over the past couple of years has remained the essential safety net for many rural workers who have been disproportionately been affected by the pandemic.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 mentioned that, the number of persons demanding work under MGNREGS was around pre-pandemic levels from July to November 2022.

“This could be attributed to the normalisation of the rural economy due to strong agricultural growth and a swift recovery from COVID-induced slowdown, culminating in better employment opportunities,” the survey said.

A total of 5.6 crore households availed employment and 225.8 crore person-days employment has been generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme till January 6, 2023.

In FY23, as on January 24, 2023, 6.49 crore households demanded jobs under MGNREGS and 6.48 crore were offered employment and 5.7 crore took up work.

The survey said that the number of works done under MGNREGS has steadily increased over the years, with 85 lakh completed works in FY22 and 70.6 lakh in FY23, as on January 9, 2023.

Since August 2022, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS ) workers have been protesting across India raising multiple issues like delays in payments, inconsistent employment opportunities, low wages amidst high inflation, and absence of aid or compensation for injuries suffered during the work.