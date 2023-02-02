Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm, demand for discussion on Adani issue rejected

Budget 2023 LIVE: Congress to demand Constitution of joint parliamentary committee for Hindenburg report
On Hindenburg report against Adani Group, Congress MP Manish Tewari said: "We'll demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to go into the alleged aberrations. The question is not only about one promoter but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system."
Budget 2023 and Market LIVE: A look at Adani group stocks as Opposition demands discussion over company's stock crash
All Adani group stocks opened in the red on Thursday, extending losses from previous sessions. The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises opened 10 percent lower. Adani Ports too opened lower at Rs 510, down over nine percent. Read full story here
Budget 2023 LIVE: PM Modi holds meeting to discuss government strategy in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju to discuss government strategy in Parliament.
Budget 2023 LIVE: Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss 'overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI'
Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of 'urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc', news agency ANI reported.
Budget 2023 LIVE: What is Adani Vs Hindenburg Research issue
Few days back, the Adani Group made headlines after the Hindenburg Research alleged that the company had "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades". The disclosure sparked a USD 51-billion sell-off in shares of the group companies over two trading sessions.
The Adani Group denied these allegations and termed the report as a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations". It said the allegations made by the short seller are a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and its growth story, adding that the accusations are "nothing but a lie". This statement drew flak from Opposition leaders who question why wasn't he responding to a particular allegation.
In response to the Adani Group's rebuttal, Hindenburg Research said that the group has failed to specifically answer 62 out of the 88 questions that the firm had posed to the group.
Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Opposition meets in Parliament to evolve joint strategy
Leaders of like-minded Opposition parties met at 10 am in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Mallikarjun Kharge and others will discuss issues that are to be brought up during the session which began on January 31. Kharge had said that like-minded parties would ensure better coordination during the session to unitedly raise issues of publiic importance. Meanwhile, the Congress Strategy Committee also met at 9:15 am in the office of the Congress Parliamentary party to discuss the party's strategy, sources were wuoted by PTI as saying.
Budget 2023 LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs demand discussion on Hindenburg Research report against Adani Enterprises
Congress MP Manickam Tagore, BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises. Earlier, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam served a notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhanka for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha today and demanded a discussion on the Adani stock crash terming the matter as "urgent". CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan also gaves suspension of business notice to discuss the same issue in Parliament today.
Budget 2023 LIVE: Political parties seek early end to first half of session
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said said leaders of different political parties urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the Budget session on February 10 instead of February 13. The Speaker has said he will consider the demand.
Here's why the demand was raised:
The Budget session of Parliament started on Tuesday and is scheduled to go on a break on February 13. However, with February 11-12 being a weekend, a demand was made to conclude the first half of the session on February 10. The session as per schedule will resume on March 13 and conclude on April 6.