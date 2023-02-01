Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 at 11 am on February 1, 2023, at the Parliament of India in Delhi. This will be her fifth Budget presentation. This Budget comes ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year.

