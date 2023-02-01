English
When and where to watch Budget 2023 LIVE

When and where to watch Budget 2023 LIVE

When and where to watch Budget 2023 LIVE
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 7:29:42 AM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 at 11 am on February 1, 2023, at the Parliament of India in Delhi. This will be her fifth Budget presentation. This Budget comes ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year.

Catch all the latest live updates on the 2023-24 Union Budget here.
When is the Budget speech?
The Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1, 2023, (Wednesday) at 11 am. FM Sitharaman will give a speech at the Parliament of India in Delhi.
Where to watch the speech live?
The speech will be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV (Sansad TV), the official parliament channel, and on Doordarshan. You can also tune into CNBC-TV18 on your televisions. The speech will be livestreamed online on CNBCTV18.com at 11 am. Click here to watch the Budget 2023 Speech LIVE on CNBCTV18's website. The speech can be viewed on Twitter and YouTube as well.
 
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 5:55 AM IST
