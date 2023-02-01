Key highlights from FM Sitharaman's Budget speech - Tax rebate hiked, cigarettes to get costlier and more

Budget 2022 Highlights: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget and the Narendra Modi government's 11th budget on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget and the Narendra Modi government's 11th budget on Wednesday. The budget is being deemed as a budget for the middle class. The FM announced providing a strong impetus to growth and job creation as one of the key focuses of the national budget. The other two were facilitating ample opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, and the strengthening of macroeconomic stability.

Here are the key highlights of her announcements:

Tax exemption up to Rs 7 lakh/year under the new tax regime.

No tax for income up to Rs 3 lakh/year.

Tax Deducted At Source (TDS): Minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 removed

New tax regime: Highest surcharge rate reduced to 25 percent from 37 percent.

Cigarette duty: 16 perent increase in tax on certain sizes.

The fiscal deficit target for this fiscal will be 5.9 percent of GDP.

Total gross market borrowing is estimated at Rs 15.43 lakh crore.

Agricultural Credit Target: Hiked from Rs 18 lakh crore to Rs 20 lakh crore.

National Health Mission: Allocation at Rs 36,785 crore vs Rs 37,160 crore.

Smart Cities Mission: Allocation at Rs 16,000 crore vs Rs 14,100 crore.

MGNREGS: Allocation at Rs 60,000 crore vs Rs 73,000 crore In FY23 BE

PM Awas Yojana: Outlay at Rs 79,000 crore. Up 66 percent.

Capital Investment Outlay: Increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore which will be 3.3 percent of GDP.

Effective Capex kept at Rs 13.7 lakh crore which will be 4.5 percent of GDP.

Railway Outlay kept at Rs 2.40 lakh crore which is 9 times more than FY14.

Ease Of Doing Biz Push: 39,000 compliances reduced. 3,000 legal provisions decriminalised.

Infra: Govt to set up 50 additional airports, heliports, and aerodromes.

Artificial intelligence: 3 centres for excellence will be set up in top institutes

Mapping co-ops: Govt to spend Rs 2,516 crore on the national co-operative database