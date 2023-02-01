English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Budget 2023: Here's what is expensive and what has become cheaper

Budget 2023: Here's what is expensive and what has become cheaper

Budget 2023: Here's what is expensive and what has become cheaper
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 1:49:22 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Here’s a look at some of the items that are set to get expensive or cheaper, post Budget 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in custom duty on cigarettes, which will make it costlier.

In a slew of announcements made during the 2023 budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made some sectors shine, has provide relief to tax payers, but has hiked taxes on certain products. In a slew of announcements made during the 2023 budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made some sectors shine, has provide relief to tax payers, but has hiked taxes on certain products.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Here’s a look at what has become expensive and what has become cheaper. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an increase in custom duty on cigarettes making it costlier. The tax on cigarettes have been hiked by 16 percent. Here is a look at what has become expensive.
Cigarettes apart, gold, silver and diamond jewellery will also get expensive. (Image: Shutterstock)
Electric kitchen chimney
Copper scrap
Compounded rubber. (Image: Unsplash)
The below mentioned items will become cheaper. Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs The below mentioned items will become cheaper. Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs
Wall Street jumps on Biden transition, Tesla tops $500 billion in market cap Parts of TV panels. (Image: AP)
Lithium ion batteries
Denatured ethyl alcohol. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Domestic manufacture of shrimp
 
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023Nirmala Sitharaman

Previous Article

It is a fantastic Budget, there is nothing not to like about it, says Shankar Sharma

Next Article

Budget 2023 | Rs 9,000 crore in credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X