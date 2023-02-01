Budget 2023: Here's what is expensive and what has become cheaper

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Here’s a look at some of the items that are set to get expensive or cheaper, post Budget 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in custom duty on cigarettes, which will make it costlier.
In a slew of announcements made during the 2023 budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made some sectors shine, has provide relief to tax payers, but has hiked taxes on certain products.
Here’s a look at what has become expensive and what has become cheaper. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an increase in custom duty on cigarettes making it costlier. The tax on cigarettes have been hiked by 16 percent. Here is a look at what has become expensive.
Cigarettes apart, gold, silver and diamond jewellery will also get expensive. (Image: Shutterstock)
Electric kitchen chimney
Copper scrap
Compounded rubber. (Image: Unsplash)
The below mentioned items will become cheaper. Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs
Parts of TV panels. (Image: AP)
Lithium ion batteries
Denatured ethyl alcohol. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Domestic manufacture of shrimp
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
