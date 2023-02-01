English
economy News

Budget 2023 | Entire expenditure under 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to be borne by centre: FM

Budget 2023 | Entire expenditure under ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ to be borne by centre: FM

Budget 2023 | Entire expenditure under ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ to be borne by centre: FM
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Anshul  Feb 1, 2023 11:23:53 AM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Budget 2023: The Cabinet in January decided to merge the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana with the National Food Security Act till December 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while making Budget 2023 announcements, said that Rs 2 lakh crore for the entire year will be borne by the central government under 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana'. This scheme is aimed at supplying free food grains for one year to all Antyodaya and priroity households, FM said.

The Cabinet in January decided to merge the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana with the National Food Security Act till December 2023. Implementation of the new scheme has started from January 1, 2023, benefitting more than 80 crore poor and poorest of poor people.
ALSO READ | Budget 2023: PM Awas Yojana allocation enhanced by 66% to Rs 79,000 crore
Presenting the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, Sitharaman said the mission of the government is to achieve knowledge-driven economy.
She further said Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by significant enhancement in digital payments.
ALSO READ | Budget 2023: Accelerator to be set up to support agricultural startups
Institutional credit in agriculture sector grew as much as Rs 18.6 lakh crore in FY22 from Rs 15.8 lakh crore in FY21. Initiatives such as PM-KSIAN, PM-Fasal Bima Yojana and forming agriculture infrastructure fund have provided much needed support to the sector.
At the same time the role of digital infrastructure in socio-economic development has gathered increased importance and India positioned itself strongly as a knowledge hub.
The focus of digital India programme rests on providing high speed internet as a core utility to citizens for delivering services, creating unique digital identity, providing shareable private space on public cloud (digitally store certificate and documents).
Meanwhile, agriculture and allied sector growth has been buoyant through the years on the back of the measures adopted by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, returns to farmers through price support and by promoting crop diversification. Private investment in agriculture sector has increased by 9.3 percent in FY21 (7 percent in FY20), according to PTI report.
-With PTI inputs
Catch Budget 2023 LIVE updates here
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 11:22 AM IST
