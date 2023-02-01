Budget 2023 architects satisfied with its impetus to growth without being fiscally irresponsible

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 starting April 1, 2023. TV Somanathan, the Secretary of Finance shared his thoughts on its impact on the economy. Somanathan expressed his satisfaction with the Budget, stating that it provides a sustained boost to growth without being fiscally irresponsible.

He also noted that the Budget takes care of those who may otherwise be left behind by the economy. Somanathan stated that the domestic environment is not a concern at the moment, but any major global events that could affect gas, fertiliser, and fuel prices could become a concern in the future.

"At the end of each Budget, for the officers concerned the greatest sense is one of relief but in terms of the content of the Budget, I would say that it has been able to give a sustained impetus to growth and we have done it without being fiscally irresponsible and without stoking inflationary pressures," he said.

"Also we have been able to take care of those who economy may otherwise leave behind," he added.

The Secretary of Finance emphasized that the numbers presented in the Budget take a lot of scenarios into account and are well thought out. This shows the government's commitment to responsible financial planning and ensuring the long-term stability of the economy.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the performance of CPSE indices in recent years. According to Pandey, these indices have consistently outperformed both the Nifty and Sensex. He attributes this strong performance to the consistent dividend policy of PSUs and their high governance standards.

Pandey also noted that the dividend targets set in the latest budget are a realistic number and that PSUs are expected to continue delivering solid returns. He emphasized the importance of maintaining these high standards and policies, which have helped to make PSUs reliable performers in the Indian stock market.