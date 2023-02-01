Budget 2023 | FM announces PM-PRANAM scheme to promote alternative fertilisers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1) said government will be launching PM Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana (PM Pranam) scheme.

Presenting the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1) said government will be launching PM Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana (PM Pranam) scheme.

"PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth" will be launched to incentivise states and union territories to promote alternative fertilisers and balanced use of chemical fertilisers," the FM said.

PM-PRANAM aims to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers in agriculture.

GOBARdhan Scheme

She said 500 new 'waste to wealth' plants under GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme will be established for promoting circular economy.

"These will include 200 compressed biogas (CBG) plants, including 75 plants in urban areas, and 300 community or cluster-based plants at total investment of Rs 10,000 crore," finance minister said.

Also, a 5 percent CBG mandate will be introduced for all organisations marketing natural and bio gas. For collection of bio-mass and distribution of bio-manure, appropriate fiscal support will be provided.

Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centres

"Over the next 3 years, we will facilitate 1 crore farmers to adopt natural farming. For this, 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centres will be set-up, creating a national-level distributed micro-fertilizer and pesticide manufacturing network," FM added.

Gaurav Kedia, Chairman of Indian Biogas Association, said Finance Minister today presented PM-Pranam (Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana) scheme during Union budget 2023, which will support the use of alternate fertilizers as part of the government's commitment to a greener future.

The government has also secured Rs 35,000 crore to support the transition towards energy efficiency and security. In line with these efforts, a new 500 plants under GOBAR-dhan scheme will be established, including 200 Compressed BioGas (CBG) facilities and 300 community and cluster based biogas plants, at a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore, Kedia said.

The OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) have been mandated to provide a 5 percent share of CBGs. The focus on promoting natural farming is also an important step towards a greener future. The "green growth" strategy and its focus on a "lifestyle for the environment" will help create a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future for all Indians, he added.