Budget 2023 | Fiscal deficit for FY24 projected at 5.9% of GDP

Budget 2023 Fiscal Deficit: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated the fiscal deficit for FY23 to be 6.4 percent and for FY24 to be in the 5.8 to 6 percent range.

The Centre has pegged the fiscal deficit for 2022-2023 and 5.9 percent of GDP for FY24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Union Budget speech on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister projected the revised estimate for the FY23 fiscal deficit at 6.4 percent. She also reiterated the Centre's commitment to bring fiscal deficit down to 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26.

The total gross market borrowing is estimated at Rs 15.43 lakh crore for FY24. For financing the FY24 fiscal deficit, the FM said net market borrowing of Rs 11.8 lakh crore balance financing expected from small savings and other sources.

A country’s fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government in a year. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated the fiscal deficit for FY24 to be in the 5.8 to 6 percent range.

During the previous Budget, the fiscal deficit target for this financial year was pegged at 6.4 percent of the GDP, which it later revised to 6.9 percent.

However, the fiscal deficit for FY22 came in at 6.7 percent, less than the Finance Ministry’s revised Budget estimate projection.

The revenue gap for FY22 was recorded at Rs 10.33 lakh crore, close to the Ministry's Budget estimate of Rs 10.89 lakh crore.

Fiscal Deficit (As % of GDP) FY19 3.40% FY20 4.60% FY21 9.30% FY22 6.70% FY23RE 6.40%