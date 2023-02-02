India aims to cut its fiscal deficit by 0.7% annually for next two years

The task of sticking to the fiscal glide path seems to have become more challenging. “The government will now have to cut the fiscal deficit by 70 bps annually over the next two financials,” said Finance Secretary TV Somanathan in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

While reiterating the government’s commitment to “pursue a broad path of fiscal consolidation", the budget also talks about India's need to maintain some fiscal flexibility to respond to global economic events. The FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) statement states this. It reads, “It is necessary that the Government retains requisite fiscal flexibility to effectively respond to emerging challenges.”

It is noteworthy that the FY24 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday also saw no mention of the annual rolling targets for fiscal deficit or in other words a detailed fiscal glide path.

The Budget says deficit projections may “not be reliable due to the unprecedented global turbulence and headwinds. Hence, fiscal projections for the year FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26 are not being placed,” in the FRBM statement.

It statement goes on to say that keeping the commitment made in the previous Budget, the Narendra Modi government will pursue a broad path of fiscal consolidation to attain a level of fiscal deficit lower than 4.5 percent of GDP by FY 2025-26.

Meanwhile, India’s economic growth is estimated at 7 percent for FY23, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2023 speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

