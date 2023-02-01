Budget 2023 | Capital expenditure increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech on Wednesday announced an increase in capital expenditure for FY24 to Rs 10 lakh crore from last Budget’s Rs 7.50 lakh crore and would be 3.3 percent of the GDP.
The effective capital expenditure will be Rs 13.7 lakh crore, forming 4.5 percent of the GDP.
|Total expenditure in previous Budgets
|FY23
|Rs 39 lakh crore
|FY22
|Rs 34.83 lakh crore
|FY21
|Rs 30.42 lakh crore
|FY20
|Rs 27.84 lakh crore
|FY19
|Rs 21.70 lakh crore
The FY24 Budget was expected to increase by 10 to 12 percent over FY23, around Rs 43-Rs45 lakh crore. According to analysis, higher interest payments on government borrowings and a higher capital expenditure were likely to continue as the two single-largest spend items in the new Budget as well.
The CNBC-TV18 poll had also predicted the capital expenditure growth to be slightly slower at 15 percent next fiscal and 25 percent for FY23. The Street estimated capital expenditure to be Rs 8.7 lakh crore for FY24.
