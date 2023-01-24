Budget 2023 expectations LIVE updates: Push for Gati Shakti, NIP, healthcare and taxpayers may get sops too

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 6:41 PM IST (Updated)
Budget 2023 expectations live updates: As the countdown to Budget 2023 begins, expectations from what all sectors want from the budget have started to come to the light. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 1. This will be the last full Budget before the next election, thus a greater degree of populism is expected.

Budget 2023: A look at Nirmala Sitharaman's team of bureaucrats and advisors
As the day of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023 nears, the entire country is awaiting to learn about the new announcements about taxes and welfare schemes. The Union Budget is prepared by the finance minister with the help of a team of bureaucrats and advisors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in Parliament on February 1. Here’s a look at the team behind the preparation of the Union Budget 2023.
Jan 24, 2023 6:41 PM

Govt may not announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget 2023-24

The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said. Their capital adequacy ratio is much above the regulatory requirement and varies between 14-20 percent.

Jan 24, 2023 6:30 PM

Budget Expectations 2023: 'Incentives for R&D'

Rajinder Bhatia, President CEO Defence & Aerospace Bharat Forge Ltd said companies needed incentives for Research and Development (R&D) in defence manufacturing. To become a self-reliant nation, we have to develop indigenous technology.

Jan 24, 2023 6:22 PM

Budget Expectations 2023: 'Increase capital outlay for defence procurement"

SP Shukla, chairman of Mahindra Defence and Aerospace, said, "Hope there will be an increase in capital outlay for defence procurement." Shukla said India needed more Make-I projects in the defence sector. Sharing of capital investment in R&D for defence manufacturing by government is important.

Jan 24, 2023 6:20 PM

India may peg nominal GDP growth at about 11% in 2023 budget

India is likely to peg its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 11% in the annual budget next week, marking a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year due to the prospect of weak exports, two government officials said. Nominal GDP growth — which includes inflation and is the benchmark used to estimate tax collections — could be pressured by suppressed external demand next year due to a likely US recession, said the sources, who declined to be named as discussions are not yet public.

Jan 24, 2023 6:10 PM

CropLife India urges govt to provide tax sops on R&D expenditure in budget

CropLife India, an industry body of 16 agro-chemcial companies, has demanded that the government should provide tax sops in the upcoming budget on expenditures incurred for research and development (R&D). CropLife India would like to urge the government to "retain a uniform basic customs duty of 10 percent for both technical raw materials and for formulations".

Jan 24, 2023 6:06 PM

Budget Expectations of Sharad Mittal, director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds:

Bringing parity in the capital gain structure for different asset classes including real estate, carried interest’ in PE/ RE funds should be classified for capital gains treatment, re-calibrating the GST regime for the sector, update required for the definition of affordable housing and long-due 'Industry' status to the real estate sector.

Jan 24, 2023 5:59 PM
Budget 2023: Interesting facts
Union Budget 2023 expectations: The Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. Before the general elections in 2024, this will be the last full Budget. Ahead of the Budget, here are some interesting facts about the previous Union Budget’s
Jan 24, 2023 5:54 PM
Budget 2023 | Defence sector expects mega boost in this year's allocation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2023 next week. One of the key sectors, Defence, is expecting a mega boost in the budget this year. Here are the key expectations, from the budget 2023.
Jan 24, 2023 5:53 PM