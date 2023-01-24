Budget 2023 expectations LIVE updates: Push for Gati Shakti, NIP, healthcare and taxpayers may get sops too

Govt may not announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget 2023-24
The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said. Their capital adequacy ratio is much above the regulatory requirement and varies between 14-20 percent.
Budget Expectations 2023: 'Incentives for R&D'
Rajinder Bhatia, President CEO Defence & Aerospace Bharat Forge Ltd said companies needed incentives for Research and Development (R&D) in defence manufacturing. To become a self-reliant nation, we have to develop indigenous technology.
Budget Expectations 2023: 'Increase capital outlay for defence procurement"
SP Shukla, chairman of Mahindra Defence and Aerospace, said, "Hope there will be an increase in capital outlay for defence procurement." Shukla said India needed more Make-I projects in the defence sector. Sharing of capital investment in R&D for defence manufacturing by government is important.
India may peg nominal GDP growth at about 11% in 2023 budget
India is likely to peg its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 11% in the annual budget next week, marking a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year due to the prospect of weak exports, two government officials said. Nominal GDP growth — which includes inflation and is the benchmark used to estimate tax collections — could be pressured by suppressed external demand next year due to a likely US recession, said the sources, who declined to be named as discussions are not yet public.
CropLife India urges govt to provide tax sops on R&D expenditure in budget
CropLife India, an industry body of 16 agro-chemcial companies, has demanded that the government should provide tax sops in the upcoming budget on expenditures incurred for research and development (R&D). CropLife India would like to urge the government to "retain a uniform basic customs duty of 10 percent for both technical raw materials and for formulations".
Budget Expectations of Sharad Mittal, director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds:
Bringing parity in the capital gain structure for different asset classes including real estate, carried interest’ in PE/ RE funds should be classified for capital gains treatment, re-calibrating the GST regime for the sector, update required for the definition of affordable housing and long-due 'Industry' status to the real estate sector.