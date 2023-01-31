Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: Some Congress MPs to skip President's address during Budget Session

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: BRS, AAP to boycott President's address to Parliament
RS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address. The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.
Budget Session 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge to skip President's address | Here's why
"Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today": Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Tweeted
Economic Survey 2022-23: What is it and when will it be presented?
The Economic Survey is tabled every year before the Union Budget is presented. This year's Economic Survey will be presented on Tuesday, January 31. The survey is to highlight the state of the economy in the current financial year 2022-23. It will be formulated under the supervision of the chief economic advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran. Check this link for more details
Economic Survey 2023: The Economic survey serves the purpose of stock-taking; acquaints citizens with the state of eco, contains forecasts of India’s growth, statistical data on all aspects and sectors, Chief Eco Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, writes about importance of Eco survey in Mint Today.
Budget Session 2023 LIVE Updates: Opposition likley to raise issues of Adani-Hindenburg, BBC's Modi documentary
The Budget session of Parliament kicks off on Tuesday with opposition parties geared up to target the government on a range of issues including the Adani-Hindenburg row while the Centre asserted it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules. During the all-party meet on Monday, several political leaders said they want to raise a host of issues including the BBC's Modi documentary and PMGKAY. Read full story here
IMF World Eco Outlook ahead of Budget Session 2023 | The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report says India remains a bright spot amid a slowing global economy. The fund sees global growth slowing further in 2023 amid some signs of resilience and China reopening. Check out details here
Budget 2023 | Economic survey likely to peg FY24 GDP growth at 6%-6.8%
As per CNBC-TV18's sources, the Economic survey is likely to peg FY24 GDP growth at 6 percent to 6.8 percent. The survey is likely to estimate FY24 nominal GDP to grow by 11 percent with real growth projected at 6.5 percent.
As per the information, the Economic survey will flag the global economic situation as a key risk factor for India's FY24 growth forecast. Among the key factors responsible for growth will be private consumption, higher capex and vaccination, sources said.(Read More)
Budget 2023 | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi chairs all-party meeting
Ahead of the beginning of Parliament Budget Session 2023, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired an all-party meeting at Parliament Annexe Building on Monday. As per Pralhad Joshi, as many as 37 leaders from 27 parties participated in the meeting.
Budget 2023 | Expectations running high as Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present last full Budget
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman getting ready to present the last full budget of the Modi 2.0 government, expectations are high that she will meet the demands of all stakeholders. Sitharaman has held several rounds of discussions with various stakeholders and industry leaders across sectors earlier.
Budget 2023 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to table the Economic Survey
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Economic Survey 2023 in Parliament on Tuesday. Later, Chief Economic Advisor(CEA ) V Anantha Nageswaran will hold a press conference along with other senior officials of the Finance Ministry.
The survey will highlight the state of the economy in the current financial year and is formulated under the supervision of the Chief Economic Advisor.