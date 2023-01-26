Budget 2023 expectations LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to perform Halwa Ceremony today

Budget 2023 | Experts want govt to hike NPS contribution to 14% for private sector employees
National Pension System (NPS), operated under National Pension System Trust, is a government-run investment scheme that gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. Here's what experts want from Budget (Read more)
Budget 2023: Ease of doing business should be further streamlined to support the growth of startups
With exactly a week to go to the Budget speech on the 1st of February, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & MD at TVS Capital Funds; Rema Subramanian, Co-Founder of Ankur Capital; and Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Group on what startups and their investors want from Budget 2023. (Read more)
Union Budget 2023: Know what the "Halwa Ceremony" is
The ceremony is attended by the finance minister and other officials and clerks of the ministry. As per the ritual, the halwa is prepared in a large wok and served to the officials of the finance ministry who are directly associated with the Budget.Once the sweet dish is served, officials and other staff is made to stay in the basement of the north block of the finance ministry till the Budget is not tabled in the Parliament.
Union Budget 2023: Expect budget 2023 to be very development focused, says expert
India's fast growing fintech sector is home to over 2,000 startups and more than 20 unicorns. The industry's market size was estimated at $50 billion in 2021 and is projected to touch $150 billion by 2025. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Deepak Jain, Co-Founder of FlexiLoans said he expects to see some steps being taken to attract more global capital not only in the form of equity but also in the debt form. (Read more)
Budget 2023: India should focus on attracting more foreign capital: Russell Napier
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Napier said, one of the rare achievements of India is that it has been able to grow with relatively lesser debt. However, he believes that India's current problem is not a macro problem, but rather a valuation problem.
Union Budget 2023: Budget 2023 to be more or less a non-event, says Samir Arora
"India has become attractive for its own reasons and because China has become less attractive," said Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager at Helios Capital. (Read more)
Union Budget 2023: Union Budget 2023-24 to be in paperless form
"Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form," the finance ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday. The Budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech.
Union Budget 2023: As the date of the 2023 Union Budget approaches, here's a look back how government performed on Budget 2022 promises
In the eleven months since the last budget was presented, the government has made headway on some of last year's proposals, but is struggling on a few others. However India has done quite well on some of the targets like for instance the fiscal deficit. Budget 2022 had set a fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent and as things stand today, the government looks to be on track to achieve the level. (Read more)
Budget 2023: Edtech startups seek GST cuts, subsidies for students
CNBC TV18 spoke to a number of startup founders and education experts to get a rundown of the sector's expectations from Budget 2023. Not surprisingly, most were for lower taxes and a stress on research and subsidised upskilling to build up a robust digital ecosystem. (Read more)
Union Budget 2023: Reports suggest Budget to see poll-oriented spending boost
As per the report by Swiss brokerage UBS, the Modi government is likely to boost welfare spending with a focus on rural and infra capex. It further said that it may pencil in for a lower fiscal gap at 5.8 percent next fiscal, given the likely reduction in subsidies, even though nominal GDP growth is likely to fall by a third to 10.5 percent. UBS stated that the government is likely to miss the medium-term fiscal roadmap of bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent by FY26, given the overall domestic and global slowdown.