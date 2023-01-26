Budget 2023 expectations LIVE updates: FM to perform the customary Halwa ceremony today

Budget 2023: Edtech startups seek GST cuts, subsidies for students
CNBC TV18 spoke to a number of startup founders and education experts to get a rundown of the sector's expectations from Budget 2023. Not surprisingly, most were for lower taxes and a stress on research and subsidised upskilling to build up a robust digital ecosystem. (Read more)
Union Budget 2023: Reports suggest Budget to see poll-oriented spending boost
As per the report by Swiss brokerage UBS, the Modi government is likely to boost welfare spending with a focus on rural and infra capex. It further said that it may pencil in for a lower fiscal gap at 5.8 percent next fiscal, given the likely reduction in subsidies, even though nominal GDP growth is likely to fall by a third to 10.5 percent. UBS stated that the government is likely to miss the medium-term fiscal roadmap of bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent by FY26, given the overall domestic and global slowdown.