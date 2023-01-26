English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Budget 2023 expectations LIVE updates: FM to perform the customary Halwa ceremony today

Budget 2023 expectations LIVE updates: FM to perform the customary Halwa ceremony today

Budget 2023 expectations LIVE updates: FM to perform the customary Halwa ceremony today
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 26, 2023 8:18 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 1. As the day nears, expectations from what all sectors want from the budget have started to come to the light. Its also important to note that this will be the last full Budget before the next election, thus a greater degree of populism is expected.

Live Updates

Budget 2023: Who prepares it, how is it made and key details

Budget 2023, budget 2023 expectation, nirmala sitharaman, union budget 2023

Jan 26, 2023 8:18 AM

Budget 2023: Edtech startups seek GST cuts, subsidies for students

CNBC TV18 spoke to a number of startup founders and education experts to get a rundown of the sector's expectations from Budget 2023. Not surprisingly, most were for lower taxes and a stress on research and subsidised upskilling to build up a robust digital ecosystem. (Read more)

Jan 26, 2023 8:16 AM

Union Budget 2023: Reports suggest Budget to see poll-oriented spending boost

As per the report by Swiss brokerage UBS, the Modi government is likely to boost welfare spending with a focus on rural and infra capex. It further said that it may pencil in for a lower fiscal gap at 5.8 percent next fiscal, given the likely reduction in subsidies, even though nominal GDP growth is likely to fall by a third to 10.5 percent. UBS stated that the government is likely to miss the medium-term fiscal roadmap of bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent by FY26, given the overall domestic and global slowdown.

Jan 26, 2023 8:08 AM

Budget 2023: Interesting facts you didn't know

Jan 26, 2023 7:56 AM

Union Budget 2023: The customary Halwa ceremony will be performed in the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman today. The ceremony takes place before the “lock-in” process of officials involved in Budget preparation.

Jan 26, 2023 7:53 AM

Union Budget 2023 expectations: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, 2023. This will be the last full Budget before the 2024 general elections. 

Jan 26, 2023 7:41 AM

Good morning, readers! Happy Republic Day

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's budget expectations blog. As the d-day nears, we bring you everything that's expected from the 2023 Union Budget and what the various sectors want.  

Have a great day ahead. 

Jan 26, 2023 7:22 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X