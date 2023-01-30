Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE: All-party meeting to be held at noon

Budget 2023 | Bond yields may rise, rupee upside capped with all eyes on upcoming budget
The Union government bond yields may rise this week as investors prepare for another year of record government borrowing, while the rupee's rise may be capped amid major central bank meetings.
The government is expected to announce a record gross borrowing of 16 trillion rupees ($196.28 billion) for 2023-24 when it presents the Union Budget 2023 on Febuary 1, according to a Reuters poll of economists. A separate poll has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 6 percent of gross domestic product.(Read More)
Budget 2023 | Amidst protests, allocation of funds to MGNREGS will be key
Since August 2022, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS ) workers have been protesting across India raising multiple issues like delays in payments, inconsistent employment opportunities, low wages amidst high inflation, and absence of aid or compensation for injuries suffered during the work.
Every argument around the scheme boils down to the allocation of funds for the programme in the upcoming Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman. We’re just a few days away from the Budget 2023 announcement, Let’s have a closer look at the scheme becomes imperative.(Read More)
Budget 2023 | CII President Sanjiv Bajaj pins hope on upcoming Budget to boost consumption demand
As we count down to the Union Budget 2023, the last full budget ahead of the General Elections in 2024, all eyes are on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Interestingly, CII is also battling for a cut in personal income tax. They also recommend standardising holding periods and capital gains tax rates across asset classes.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanjiv Bajaj, President of CII expressed that the mood in the market is cautiously optimistic, with a sense of hope that the Budget will consolidate the issues faced by the economy and take it forward.(Read More)
Budget 2023 | FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of upcoming Budget
Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting.(Read More)
Budget 2023 | IMA puts forward demands to govt ahead of budget presentation
The funds for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) should be used exclusively for the private sector for strategic purchase and creating a retainer system and not for critical gaps in the funding of government hospitals, the IMA has suggested.(Read More)
Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has proposed that mutual fund schemes (whether equity or debt-oriented) wherein the underlying investments are made into specified 'infrastructure sub-sector', as notified by the Government of India, should be included in the list of specified long-term assets under Section 54EC.(Read More)