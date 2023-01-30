English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE: All party meeting to be held at noon

Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE: All-party meeting to be held at noon

Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE: All-party meeting to be held at noon
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 30, 2023 9:57 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Budget 2023 expectations updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 1. As the day nears, expectations from various sectors have come to the light. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday on the same. This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year.

Live Updates

Budget 2023 | Bond yields may rise, rupee upside capped with all eyes on upcoming budget

The Union government bond yields may rise this week as investors prepare for another year of record government borrowing, while the rupee's rise may be capped amid major central bank meetings.

The government is expected to announce a record gross borrowing of 16 trillion rupees ($196.28 billion) for 2023-24 when it presents the Union Budget 2023 on Febuary 1, according to a Reuters poll of economists. A separate poll has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 6 percent of gross domestic product.(Read More)

Jan 30, 2023 9:57 AM

Budget 2023 | Amidst protests, allocation of funds to MGNREGS will be key

Since August 2022, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS ) workers have been protesting across India raising multiple issues like delays in payments, inconsistent employment opportunities, low wages amidst high inflation, and absence of aid or compensation for injuries suffered during the work.

Every argument around the scheme boils down to the allocation of funds for the programme in the upcoming Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman. We’re just a few days away from the Budget 2023 announcement, Let’s have a closer look at the scheme becomes imperative.(Read More)

Jan 30, 2023 9:38 AM

Budget 2023 | CII President Sanjiv Bajaj pins hope on upcoming Budget to boost consumption demand

As we count down to the Union Budget 2023, the last full budget ahead of the General Elections in 2024, all eyes are on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Interestingly, CII is also battling for a cut in personal income tax. They also recommend standardising holding periods and capital gains tax rates across asset classes.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanjiv Bajaj, President of CII expressed that the mood in the market is cautiously optimistic, with a sense of hope that the Budget will consolidate the issues faced by the economy and take it forward.(Read More)

Jan 30, 2023 9:14 AM

Budget 2023 | FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of upcoming Budget

Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting.(Read More)

Jan 30, 2023 8:49 AM

Budget 2023 | IMA puts forward demands to govt ahead of budget presentation

The funds for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) should be used exclusively for the private sector for strategic purchase and creating a retainer system and not for critical gaps in the funding of government hospitals, the IMA has suggested.(Read More)

Jan 30, 2023 8:28 AM

Budget 2023 | Mutual Fund industry body demands units to be classified as specified long term assets

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has proposed that mutual fund schemes (whether equity or debt-oriented) wherein the underlying investments are made into specified 'infrastructure sub-sector', as notified by the Government of India, should be included in the list of specified long-term assets under Section 54EC.(Read More)

Jan 30, 2023 8:08 AM

Budget 2023 | The union government has convened an all-party meeting today ahead of the Budget Session 2023 of Parliament, ANI reported. The meeting will be held in the Parliament House Complex.

Jan 30, 2023 7:47 AM

Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Budget expectation blog as we bring our coverage about the expectations from the upcoming Budget 2023.

Jan 30, 2023 7:32 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X