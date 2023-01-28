Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: PLI ecosystem, reforms make India a bright spot

India a bright spot, look at the PLI ecosystem, reforms, says NITI Aayog CEO
The Indian government is sending out a strong message with the production linked incentive scheme and other reforms which have taken place over the last six or seven years, all the way from the insolvency and banking code, the goods and services tax, all of which point to India as a bright spot in the global economy, feels NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer.
Govt mulling fresh dispute resolution schemes; likely to be announced in Budget
In what could be a win-win situation for both the industry and the government, North Block is currently assessing the possibility of introducing yet another set of one-time tax dispute resolution scheme to reduce litigation and unlock funds. A decision on the same could be expected in the Budget 2023.
Experts expect a budget for future ready workplaces amid work from home, layoffs
As the countdown to Budget 2023 begins, expectations from what all sectors want from the budget have started to come to the light. For the jobs market 2022 was all about layoffs, adjusting to coming back to office after Covid-19 pandemic, increased pressure due to inflation and fear of recession. However with the Union Budget 2023, due on February 1 experts have hopes on announcements that will bring some stability in the job market.