Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: PLI ecosystem, reforms make India a bright spot

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 28, 2023 10:06 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Budget 2023 expectations updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 1. As the day nears, expectations from various sectors have come to the light. It is also important to note that this will be the last full Budget before the general election in 2024, and thus a greater degree of populism is expected. Tax exemptions in income for middle class, boost for manufacturing and export, reforms in systems to ensure greater ease of doing business are expected in this budget.

Live Updates

India a bright spot, look at the PLI ecosystem, reforms, says NITI Aayog CEO

The Indian government is sending out a strong message with the production linked incentive scheme and other reforms which have taken place over the last six or seven years, all the way from the insolvency and banking code, the goods and services tax, all of which point to India as a bright spot in the global economy, feels NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer. Read more here

Jan 28, 2023 10:06 AM

Govt mulling fresh dispute resolution schemes; likely to be announced in Budget

In what could be a win-win situation for both the industry and the government, North Block is currently assessing the possibility of introducing yet another set of one-time tax dispute resolution scheme to reduce litigation and unlock funds. A decision on the same could be expected in the Budget 2023. Read more here

Jan 28, 2023 10:02 AM

Experts expect a budget for future ready workplaces amid work from home, layoffs

As the countdown to Budget 2023 begins, expectations from what all sectors want from the budget have started to come to the light. For the jobs market 2022 was all about layoffs, adjusting to coming back to office after Covid-19 pandemic, increased pressure due to inflation and fear of recession. However with the Union Budget 2023, due on February 1 experts have hopes on announcements that will bring some stability in the job market. Read more here

Jan 28, 2023 10:00 AM